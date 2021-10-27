Saints place Ken Crawley, Lil’Jordan Humphrey on the COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Saints placed cornerback Ken Crawley and receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday.

Crawley also was designated to return from injured reserve, so when he will return to the active roster once off the COVID-19 list.

Crawley went on IR on Sept. 10 with a hamstring injury. He has not played this season.

Crawley played six games for the Saints last season, seeing action on 11 defensive snaps and 56 on special teams. He appeared in 45 games with 23 starts the past five seasons with the Saints.

Humphrey has played three games with one start. He has one catch for 27 yards.

He has seen action on 55 offensive snaps and six on special teams.