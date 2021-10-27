Saquon Barkley, injured Giants wideouts at practice Wednesday

Getty Images

The Giants were down four skill position players on offense in last Sunday’s win over the Panthers, but there were positive signs about getting them back for Monday night’s game in Kansas City on Wednesday.

Running back Saquon Barkley and three wide receivers — Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, and Kadarius Toney — were all on the field at practice. The Giants won’t issue an injury report until Thursday, so there won’t be any official word about their participation level until that report is released.

Barkley has missed the last two games with an ankle injury and Golladay has missed them with a knee injury. Shepard has missed three of the last four games with hamstring trouble and Toney is dealing with an ankle injury.

Head coach Joe Judge said at his Wednesday press conference that he won’t rule any players out on Wednesday or Thursday, so it looks like all four will have a few days to convince the team that they are ready to return to action.