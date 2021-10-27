Steelers activate Anthony McFarland off IR

Getty Images

The Steelers are getting a potential boost to their run game.

Pittsburgh announced that the team has activated second-year running back Anthony McFarland off of injured reserve on Wednesday. McFarland was designated to return on Oct. 6, so his window for activation was about to run out.

McFarland went on IR with a torn MCL at the start of the regular season. He had 113 yards on 33 carries for Pittsburgh as a rookie last year, also making six receptions for 54 yards.

“I think he was doing some really good stuff before he got hurt,” quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said on Wednesday, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “People that have been out here have seen a guy that has got a little burst, a guy that maybe can add a little something extra to this offense.”

Pittsburgh drafted Najee Harris out of Alabama in the first round of this year’s draft. But the team still ranks 29th garnering 81.2 yards rushing per game and 27th at 3.7 yards per carry.

The Steelers also announced that they have placed Carlos Davis on injured reserve with a knee injury. Davis hadn’t played since the Week One win over Buffalo.

Additionally, Pittsburgh signed defensive tackle Chris Slayton to the practice squad and released Jaylen Samuels from the unit.