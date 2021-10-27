Tanya Snyder tells other owners that email leaks didn’t come from her or her husband

Getty Images

Daniel Snyder has not personally denied leaking emails from the 650,000-document trove that brought down former Raiders coach Jon Gruden. Two people have done so on Snyder’s behalf.

Last week, lawyer Jordan Siev denied that Daniel Snyder had leaked emails in response to an allegation from a former Washington employee that he had leaked the documents. On Wednesday, Snyder’s wife, Tanya, told other owners that the leaks originated with neither she nor her husband, according to the Washington Post.

Snyder, per the report, “made the remarks unprompted.”

The league consistently has denied releasing emails to the media. However, the league also has declined to say whether it’s investigating the source of the leaks. As PFT has reported, only a small handful had access to these emails, including people extremely high in the league office, a few owners, and their lawyers. It should not be impossible to track, by reviewing emails and text messages, the person(s) who improperly disclosed the information.

Some in league circles think that the leaks came from multiple persons, with the leak of emails sent by former Raiders coach Jon Gruden coming from one person and the leak of emails exchanged by NFL general counsel Jeff Pash and former Washington executive Bruce Allen coming from someone else.

More leaks are possible, until all documents are released. With Congress on the case and more and more fans and media agitating for transparency, maybe that will happen.