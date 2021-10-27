Texans designate Tyrod Taylor to return from IR, Davis Mills may still start this week

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor is on the brink of returning from his injured hamstring, but it’s still unclear whether he’ll suit up for Sunday’s matchup against the Rams.

Head coach David Culley told reporters that Taylor will be designated to return from IR and begin his 21-day practice window on Wednesday. But because there’s no guarantee Taylor will be ready to play, rookie Davis Mills will continue to take first-team reps in practice.

“Davis needs the reps because if Tyrod can’t go, he will be the quarterback,” Culley said, via Aaron Wilson of Sports Radio 790. “If we knew Tyrod was healthy to play this week, then he would get those reps.”

Taylor played well before suffering the hamstring injury at the end of Houston’s Week Two loss to Cleveland. He was 31-of-44 passing for 416 yards with three touchdowns in the win over the Jaguars and the first half against the Browns. He also rushed for 55 yards with a touchdown.

Since Taylor’s been sidelined, Mills has completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,047 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Texans have failed to score double-digit points in four of his five starts, getting shut out by the Bills in Week Four.