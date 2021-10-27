Texans trading Mark Ingram to Saints

Getty Images

Mark Ingram is headed back to New Orleans.

NFL Media reports that the Texans are trading the veteran running back to the Saints. The full terms of the deal are not known, but it is expected to involve late-round draft picks.

Ingram was a Saints first-round pick in 2011 and spent the first eight years of his career with the team. He ranks second in franchise history with 6,007 rushing yards and has a good shot to take over the top spot as Deuce McAllister is only 89 yards ahead of him.

The move also reunites Ingram with Alvin Kamara, who served as a complement to the older player during his first two seasons. Ingram will allow the Saints to give Kamara a breather while continuing to be a run-based offense. Current backup running backs Ty Montgomery, Devine Ozigbo, and Dwayne Washington have five carries between them on the season.

Ingram has 92 carries for 294 yards and a touchdown so far this season.