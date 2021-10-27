Tua Tagovailoa: I don’t not feel wanted by the Dolphins

Getty Images

The last two weeks have featured a lot of chatter about the Dolphins potentially making a trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson and that’s left the team’s current quarterback to answer questions about how the chatter is affecting him.

Miami drafted Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth-overall pick in the 2020 draft, but a move for Watson would mean that he’d have to move elsewhere to continue being a starting quarterback. On Wednesday, Tagovailoa was asked if he feels like the Dolphins don’t want him to be their quarterback.

“I don’t not feel wanted,” Tagovailoa said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

Head coach Brian Flores has said repeatedly that Tagovailoa “is our quarterback” and Tagovailoa said on Wednesday that he has “the utmost confidence and trust” that he is the quarterback in Miami. He should have that feeling because he is indisputably the quarterback of the Dolphins right now. The future could be different, however, and speculation about Watson isn’t likely to go anywhere as long as the Dolphins are losing and Watson remains on the Texans.