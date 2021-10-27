Von Miller did not practice Wednesday

Getty Images

The Broncos have called edge rusher Von Miller day to day with the ankle injury that knocked him out of last Thursday’s game against the Browns. Miller, though, has not practiced this week.

The team listed him as a non-participant Wednesday, a day after coach Vic Fangio said Miller missed Tuesday’s bonus day practice.

“Honestly, if we had to list a category today, he’d be questionable,” Fangio said Wednesday, via quotes distributed by the team.

Miller has 4.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and nine quarterback hits in 2021 after missing all of last season with an ankle injury.

Nose tackle Mike Purcell (thumb) also didn’t practice Wednesday and is not expected to play this week.

Outside linebackers Malik Reed (hip) and Aaron Patrick (ankle), safety Jamar Johnson (quad), tackle Garett Bolles (foot) and receiver Tyrie Cleveland (ankle) were limited participants.