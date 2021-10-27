Willie Snead joining the Panthers’ practice squad

Getty Images

The Panthers are signing receiver Willie Snead to their practice squad, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Raiders cut Snead on Tuesday at the receiver’s request.

Snead played three seasons with the Saints and three with the Ravens before signing with the Raiders this year. He played all seven games but caught only three passes for 32 yards.

Snead saw action on 38 offensive snaps and 38 on special teams.

His best season was his rookie year in New Orleans in 2015 when he caught 69 passes for 984 yards and three touchdowns.

In his career, Snead has 278 catches for 3,425 yards and 16 touchdowns.