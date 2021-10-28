Bears activate Caleb Johnson off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Bears’ COVID-19 situation still is not great, but it is improving.

Chicago announced on Thursday that the team has activated linebacker Caleb Johnson off of COVID-19 reserve.

Johnson went on the list on Sunday.

The undrafted rookie linebacker has been a special teams contributor this season, recording four total tackles and a fumble recovery on the unit.

However, according to multiple reporters, the Bears were scheduled to hold in-person media availability at their on Thursday. Those press conferences have now been moved to Zoom, which could be a harbinger for more positive COVID-19 tests among the organization.

Head coach Matt Nagy, who is vaccinated, tested positive for the virus on Monday, putting his status to coach Sunday’s game against the 49ers in doubt. Tight end Jimmy Graham, edge rusher Robert Quinn, and offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson also remain on the club’s COVID-19 list.