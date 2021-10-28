Brett Favre repays $600k to Mississippi, still owes over $200k in interest

Getty Images

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has repaid $600,000 to the state of Mississippi that were part of funds paid to him from state welfare money for no-show speaking appearances.

Via Emily Wagster Pettus of the Associated Press, Mississippi state auditor Shad White confirmed Favre had repaid the $600,000 but said an additional $228,000 in interest remains outstanding.

“If he does not pay that within 30 days of our demand, the AG will be responsible for enforcing the payment of the interest in court,” White said.

Favre was paid $1.1 million by the state “for appearances, promotions, autographs and speaking engagements.” However, Favre did not speak and wasn’t even present at the events in question for which he was paid.

Favre initially repaid $500,000 in May 2020 with a commitment to pay the remaining amount in installments in the following months. It’s taken over a year for Favre to get the rest of the initial $1.1 million paid back to the state.

The state may ultimately decided it’s not worth pursuing Favre over the interest with the initial payment amount now returned in full. Favre is not facing any criminal charges for receiving the funds.