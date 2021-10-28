Browns waive Alex Taylor

Getty Images

With starting right tackle Jack Conklin set to return in Week Eight from a knee injury that’s kept him out the last two games, Cleveland has cut one of its depth pieces on the offensive line.

The Browns announced on Thursday that they’ve waived offensive tackle Alex Taylor.

Taylor appeared in Cleveland’s last two games, playing a total of six special teams snaps. Taylor has been with the Browns since signing as a college free agent following the 2020 draft — save for a few weeks this season that he spent with Chicago.

He appears to be a candidate to return to the club on its practice squad.

The Browns play the Steelers on Sunday.