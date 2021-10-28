Cardinals sign Zack Johnson to active roster

Getty Images

The Cardinals made several moves before tonight’s game against the Packers.

They signed offensive lineman Zack Johnson to the active roster from the practice squad. Johnson signed with the Cardinals’ practice squad on Sept. 30 after playing with the Packers during the preseason.

He spent his entire rookie season on Green Bay’s practice squad last year after originally joining the Packers in 2020 as an undrafted rookie free agent. While at North Dakota State, Johnson played in 54 games and made 46 career starts at both guard and tackle.

The Cardinals also announced they have elevated offensive lineman Danny Isidora and defensive lineman Josh Mauro to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations.

Linebacker Joe Walker was activated to the active roster from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.