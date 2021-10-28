Chase Edmonds’ 11-yard run gives Cardinals a 7-0 lead

Getty Images

The Cardinals had not done much offensively until they faced a third-and-eight from their own 39 on their second possession. It appeared that drive was going to end as the first drive did — in a punt.

Kingsley Keke was in Kyler Murray‘s face when he heaved the ball toward DeAndre Hopkins. Eric Stokes had good position . . . until he didn’t.

The cornerback misplayed the ball, allowing Hopkins an easy catch down the sideline.

Hopkins would have had a 61-yard touchdown catch, but he grabbed Stokes’ facemask while trying to stiff arm the defensive back at the Green Bay 6.

The 15-yard penalty didn’t keep the Cardinals out of the end zone long.

It took them four plays to go the final 21 yards, with Chase Edmonds scoring on an 11-yard run on a direct snap.

The Cardinals lead 7-0.

Murray is 4-of-5 for 73 yards, while Hopkins ended up getting credit for a 55-yard catch on his only reception thus far. Hopkins entered the game with a hamstring injury.