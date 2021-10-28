Cowboys list Dak Prescott as limited again Thursday

Getty Images

Dak Prescott said he pushed it during practice Thursday, testing his strained right calf to see what he could or couldn’t do. But the Cowboys still listed the star quarterback as limited.

“I didn’t go half or 75 percent,” Prescott said, via Jori Epstein of USA Today. “I went all, and I just told myself that if something was going to happen I’m going to do it today, but I needed to feel the full go. I did that.”

Prescott said he would know by Saturday whether he can play against the Vikings.

“I want to play just because I want to be out there and help my team,” Prescott said. “Obviously missing the time that I did last year was no fun. But knowing we’re a contender [and] can grow, I can understand the big picture.

“This is a journey. This is more than one game.”

Prescott was injured on his 35-yard, game-winning touchdown throw to CeeDee Lamb in overtime against the Patriots on Oct. 17. The Cowboys had a bye last week.

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has never started an NFL game, playing in only six, while taking 58 snaps and throwing three passes.

The Cowboys’ practice report did not change: Defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle), cornerback Trevon Diggs (ankle) and left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) remained limited, and defensive end Randy Gregory (knee), receiver Cedrick Wilson (shoulder) and safety Donovan Wilson (groin) were full participants.