Darius Leonard: Sunday’s a must-win game for Colts

There will still be a lot of games left on the schedule after Week Eight is in the books, but Colts linebacker Darius Leonard is feeling plenty of urgency about this weekend.

The Titans are coming to Indianapolis with a 5-2 record and a win over the Colts in Week Three already in their pocket. If they sweep the season series, they’ll have a three-game lead on the Colts to go with the tiebreaker and Leonard said Thursday that he’s putting extra emphasis on Sunday’s game in order to keep that from happening.

“I normally don’t say any game is a must-win game. But this is a must-win game,” Leonard said, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com.

The Colts forced three turnovers in their first matchup with the Titans, but their offense could only manage 265 yards in a 25-16 loss. They’ve been in a better groove of late and will need that to continue to make things tighter in the AFC South.