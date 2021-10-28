Davante Adams didn’t clear COVID protocols, will not play Thursday

Getty Images

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams didn’t travel with the team to Arizona on Wednesday and he won’t be making his way there on Thursday either.

There was a small chance that Adams would be able to come off the COVID-19 reserve list in time to play in Thursday night’s game against the Cardinals by having two negative tests taken 24 hours apart, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that did not happen. Adams will miss the game as a result.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard is also going to miss the game while on the COVID list. Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, Equanimeous St. Brown, and Malik Taylor are the receivers on the 53-man roster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling could come off injured reserve ahead of the game.

The Packers have gone 6-0 without Adams over the last two seasons and adding another win to that total would leave the Cardinals with their first loss of the year.