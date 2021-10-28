DeAndre Hopkins is expected to play against Packers

Getty Images

Thursday night’s matchup between the Packers and Cardinals will have several key absences. But Arizona’s best receiver should be on the field for the contest.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, DeAndre Hopkins is expected to play.

Hopkins was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury after he was an estimated non-participant on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The receiver has missed several practices and been listed on the injury report with various issues this season, but has not yet missed a game.

Hopkins has 33 receptions for 420 yards with seven touchdowns so far for the undefeated Cardinals.

Arizona, however, will be without defensive lineman J.J. Watt for Thursday’s game and likely the rest of the year due to shoulder surgery.

Offensive lineman Max Garcia (Achilles), defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence (calf), and tight end Darrell Daniels (hamstring) are also questionable for the Cardinals.