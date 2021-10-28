DeAndre Hopkins questionable to return after aggravating hamstring injury

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers began the night without his All-Pro receiver Davante Adams. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray lost his in the first quarter.

DeAndre Hopkins has not returned to the game since a 55-yard reception with 8:07 remaining in the first quarter.

Hopkins entered the game with a hamstring injury that had him with a questionable designation.

He does not appear ready to return, with no helmet or gloves on the sideline. He was testing the hamstring, jogging along the sideline, at one point.

Antoine Wesley replaced him in the lineup.

Hopkins had what would have been a 61-yard touchdown on his only catch but was flagged for a facemask penalty on Eric Stokes. It cost the Cardinals 21 yards, with the 15-yard markoff from the spot of the foul, but they scored anyway.

The Cardinals have only 43 yards outside of Hopkins’ catch.