Deonte Harris returns to practice, but Taysom Hill, Michael Thomas remain out

Getty Images

Saints receiver Deonte Harris returned to practice Thursday, the team’s first official practice since their Monday night game. Harris’ hamstring injury limited him.

Harris led the team with 12 catches for 236 yards and two touchdowns and served as its primary punt and kick returner before missing last week’s game. He has missed 10 games to injury in his three-year career.

Harris’ return to practice was the good news for the Saints.

The bad news is quarterback Taysom Hill (concussion), defensive end Payton Turner (calf), running back Dwayne Washington (neck) and guard Andrus Peat (pectoral) all missed Thursday’s session.

Hill has not practiced since being diagnosed with a concussion in the Week 5 victory over Washington.

Receiver Michael Thomas, who remains on the physically unable to perform list, became eligible to return to practice last week. Thomas, though, has yet to get back on the field as he continues to rehab from ankle surgery before the start of training camp.