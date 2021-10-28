DeVante Parker: I feel good, we’ll just wait and see what happens Sunday

Getty Images

It’s been a disappointing season for the Dolphins on many fronts and wide receiver DeVante Parker‘s availability has been one of them.

Parker has missed the last three games, all of which were Dolphins losses, with shoulder and hamstring injuries. He is practicing this week and said on Thursday that he’s feeling better, but stopped short of declaring himself ready to play against the Bills this weekend.

“I feel good. We’ll just wait and see what happens. . . . Injuries happen. Things happen. All I can do is try to get better to get on the field,” Parker said, via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Parker had 17 catches for 242 yards and a touchdown in the first four games of the season. The Dolphins have Will Fuller and Allen Hurns on injured reserve, so Parker’s presence would be all the more welcome as Miami tries to end a six-game losing streak.