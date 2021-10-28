Eric Ebron added to Steelers injury report with hamstring injury

Getty Images

Steelers tight end Eric Ebron has seen his role reduced this season. But he’s still a key member of Pittsburgh’s offense, playing 47 percent of the unit’s snaps so far.

But now there could be an issue for Ebron as the Steelers get ready for the Browns in Week Eight.

Ebron popped up on Pittsburgh’s Thursday practice report as a limited participant with a hamstring injury. The tight end’s status for Sunday’s contest won’t be determined until Friday, but appearing on the Thursday injury report isn’t often a great sign.

In six games, Ebron has seven receptions for 47 yards this year.

But Pittsburgh did upgrade both quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/hip) and receiver Chase Claypool (hamstring) from limited participants on Wednesday to full on Thursday.

Edge rusher Melvin Ingram (groin) remained limited. Running back Anthony McFarland (knee) and offensive lineman Zach Banner (knee) both remained full participants.