Giants don’t buy “foolish narrative” that NFL has caught up to Chiefs

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 28, 2021, 7:51 AM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs v Tennessee Titans
The Chiefs were preseason Super Bowl favorites and are now 3-4. But as the Giants prepare to visit Kansas City on Monday Night Football, they’re still expecting to face one of the best teams in the league.

Giants coach Joe Judge was dismissive of the idea that the rest of the NFL has caught up to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

“I mean, how’d the league catch up to them?’’ Judge said, via the New York Post. “Is everyone as fast as Tyreek Hill or [Mecole] Hardman? Can everybody cover the ball as deep as [Mahomes] can throw that thing? I think it’s a foolish narrative for us to buy into if we think this team isn’t as good as they are.’’

Judge said the Giants are expecting the Chiefs at their best.

“This is a damn good team,’’ Judge said. “They’re very explosive, they’re very dangerous. These guys are going to be playing their best ball Monday night. We’re going out into a tough atmosphere, it’s a lot of great energy out there, so we’ve got to get ready this week to play our best football.’’

Whether the rest of the NFL has caught up to the Chiefs or not, few expect the Giants to keep up with them: The Chiefs are 10-point favorites.

11 responses to “Giants don’t buy “foolish narrative” that NFL has caught up to Chiefs

  1. Caught is what happened with the Run n Shoot, and what will happen to them in Arizona with the modified Air Raid etc.

    People holding at key teams, and fluky INTs going through Hills hands isn’t catching up.

  3. Every year the pre-season favorites to go to the super bowl are the two teams that met the year before. Lol. If that were the case, the same two teams would play in the super bowl every year. The Chiefs will be a great team as long as they have Mahomes. Other great young QB’s have entered the league over the last few years, so now there are a few more contenders. Any coach is going to say what Joe Judge is saying, but it’s true.

  4. I believe the 2 safety deep defense against them has helped because the Chiefs O line is not what the Chiefs had hoped for. Less of a run game for KC has increased pressure on Mahomes.

  5. Chiefs are beating teams that aren’t very good, but losing to the teams that are atop of the AFC. At this point they’re only 2 games out of 1st place, but clearly they’re aren’t what they’ve been over the last few years.

  7. DAM STRAIGHT!!!!!!!!! Or is he just trying to not piss them off. Giants played some good ball last week, Chiefs did NOT!

  9. We’ll based on the points spread no one thinks the Giants have caught up with the Chiefs…

  10. Well the Giants are bad, so it doesn’t really matter if the league has or has not caught up to KC. The Giants will still lose.

  11. The narrative isn’t foolish. The defense is not good and the offense can no longer cover up that fact. They cannot get pressure on the QB, can’t stop the run, and are having trouble covering receivers.

    When the defense is giving up that many points it forces the offense to play catch up and the good teams that the Chiefs have played have been taking away the deep ball and getting pressure on Mahomes. This has forced turnovers that lead to the defense giving up even more points.

