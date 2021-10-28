Giants don’t buy “foolish narrative” that NFL has caught up to Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs were preseason Super Bowl favorites and are now 3-4. But as the Giants prepare to visit Kansas City on Monday Night Football, they’re still expecting to face one of the best teams in the league.

Giants coach Joe Judge was dismissive of the idea that the rest of the NFL has caught up to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

“I mean, how’d the league catch up to them?’’ Judge said, via the New York Post. “Is everyone as fast as Tyreek Hill or [Mecole] Hardman? Can everybody cover the ball as deep as [Mahomes] can throw that thing? I think it’s a foolish narrative for us to buy into if we think this team isn’t as good as they are.’’

Judge said the Giants are expecting the Chiefs at their best.

“This is a damn good team,’’ Judge said. “They’re very explosive, they’re very dangerous. These guys are going to be playing their best ball Monday night. We’re going out into a tough atmosphere, it’s a lot of great energy out there, so we’ve got to get ready this week to play our best football.’’

Whether the rest of the NFL has caught up to the Chiefs or not, few expect the Giants to keep up with them: The Chiefs are 10-point favorites.