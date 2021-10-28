James Conner 2-yard touchdown for Cardinals cuts Packers lead to 17-14

Getty Images

After a Kyler Murray interception helped set up a Packers touchdown, Murray led the Arizona Cardinals on a 12-play, 81-yard drive to pull back within a field goal of Green Bay midway through the third quarter.

Murray completed passes to six different receivers on the drive with a key fourth-and-4 conversion from Murray to Antoine Wesley to answer the quick touchdown from the Packers.

After the fourth down conversion, Murray hit new Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz for 20 yards down to the Packers’ 2-yard line to set up Conner’s touchdown run. Though the Cardinals only have 37 yards rushing on the night, both scores have come on the ground with Chase Edmonds having the team’s first touchdown of the night.

Murray had been intercepted on a tipped pass intended for Rondale Moore by Henry Black. Green Bay picked up a fourth down of their own before Aaron Rodgers connected with Randall Cobb on a 2-yard touchdown to give the Packers a 17-7 advantage before the Arizona scoring drive.

DeAndre Hopkins returned to the field on the Arizona possession as well for the first time the opening drive of the game. He’s been nursing a hamstring injury for the Cardinals.