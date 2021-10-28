Jarvis Landry “for sure” will play on Sunday against Steelers

Getty Images

It’s still unclear whether Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will be able to play against the Steelers on Sunday.

But whether it’s Mayfield or Case Keenum behind center, Cleveland’s quarterback should have a solid complement of talent around him on Sunday.

Right tackle Jack Conklin said he’s ready to roll after missing the Week Seven win over Denver with a knee injury. Running back Nick Chubb said he’s hoping to play in Week Eight after missing the last two games with a calf injury.

And, via Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com, receiver Jarvis Landry said Thursday that he’s “for sure” playing against Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Landry injured his knee late in last Thursday’s contest and didn’t practice on Wednesday. But the fact that he spoke to the media on Thursday alone would’ve been a good sign, even if he hadn’t declared his availability.

The Browns activated Landry for Week Seven after an MCL injury had sidelined him since Week Two. He caught five passes for 37 yards in the victory over the Broncos and has 11 receptions for 117 yards this season.