Jerry Jeudy: I’m back in action and I’m ready to go

Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy has been out since suffering a sprained ankle in Week One.

But everything appears on track for him to play in Sunday’s game against Washington.

In his Thursday press conference, Jeudy admitted it was tough for him to watch Denver’s last six games while injured.

“Yeah, of course, especially just being on the sideline, not being able to compete with your team to go out there and try to win. So, yeah, it’s very frustrating,” Jeudy said, via Troy Renck of ABC Denver7. “But now, I’m back in action. I’m ready to go.”

Jeudy caught six of his seven targets for 72 yards in Denver’s season-opening victory against the Giants.

As a rookie last season, Jeudy recorded 52 receptions for 856 yards with three touchdowns.

Jeudy’s return should be a boost to Denver’s offense, which hasn’t scored more than 27 points in a single game all year. The club has averaged 16 points per game during its current four-game losing streak.