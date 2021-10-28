Jets add Corey Davis to injury report, C.J. Mosley still limited

Getty Images

The Jets will be without quarterback Zach Wilson against the Bengals this weekend and their top wide receiver is now on the injury report as well.

Corey Davis was added to the report as a limited participant with a hip injury. Davis has 24 catches for 349 yards and four touchdowns this season, so his absence would make Mike White‘s life more difficult in his first NFL start.

On the other side of the ball, linebacker C.J. Mosley remained limited with the hamstring injury that kept him out of their Week Seven loss to the Patriots.

“As far as I know, as long as everything keeps going the way it is, it looks like I’ll be playing Sunday. But I definitely want to take it day to day,” Mosley said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

Running back Tevin Coleman (hamstring), quarterback Joe Flacco (not injury related), defensive lineman Bryce Huff (back), and tight end Trevon Wesco (knee) didn’t practice. Safety Ashtyn Davis (shoulder), tight end Tyler Kroft (back), defensive end Shaq Lawson (wrist), and linebacker Quincy Williams (concussion) were also limited participants.