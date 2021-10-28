Joe Judge: Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney making good progress

Getty Images

Thursday’s Giants practice was a mixed bag for the team’s injured skill position players.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard practiced after missing last Sunday’s win over the Panthers with a hamstring injury and told reporters that he feels good to go for Monday night’s trip to Kansas City. The outlook for fellow wideouts Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (ankle) and running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) is less certain.

All three players worked with trainers on Thursday and head coach Joe Judge said, via Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com, that the trio is making “good progress” on their way back to the lineup. He said he was “pretty optimistic” about the outlook for all three players, but didn’t say whether that means he thinks they will play against the Chiefs.

Judge did say that he thought they would be able to practice on Friday and their chances of playing would look better if that’s the case.