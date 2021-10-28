Justin Jefferson hopes Ja’Marr Chase breaks the NFL rookie receiving record

Getty Images

Last year Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson had 1,400 receiving yards, the most in NFL history for a rookie. Now Jefferson is rooting for his college teammate Ja'Marr Chase to eclipse that mark.

Chase, a rookie with the Bengals, has 754 receiving yards through seven games, which puts him on pace for 1,831 yards in a 17-game season. That would obliterate both Jefferson’s all-time NFL high and the 1,473 yards gained by Bill Groman of the 1960 Houston Oilers, which stands as the official NFL record even though it was accomplished in the American Football League.

Jefferson said today that he’s rooting for Chase and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, all of whom played together on the 2019 LSU team that won the national championship.

“He’s been doing a great job. He’s killing it, especially having Joe, his college quarterback. I’m proud of him and of Joe and I hope he does break it,” Jefferson said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

If Chase and Jefferson were teammates in the NFL, they’d be the best pair of wide receivers in the NFL. It’s incredible that just two years ago they were teammates in college.