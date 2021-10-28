Kenny Young “feeling mixed emotions” about trade to Broncos

Getty Images

Linebacker Kenny Young was traded from the Rams to the Broncos this week and the move changed more than his address.

The Rams are 6-1 and have aspirations of making a deep run in the playoffs while the Broncos has lost their last four games after a 3-0 start. On Wednesday, Young said that the Rams told him financial considerations led to the trade.

He said he’s “not cool with it, but I have to respect it” and acknowledged that he has conflicted feelings about his changed circumstances.

“You’re always excited because you have a new welcoming home, but on the human side of it, I am feeling mixed emotions,” Young said, via Kyle Newman of the Denver Post. “But I feel like there’s light at the end of this tunnel. I don’t know how that shakes out, but I’m doing my part . . . and something will work itself out.”

The Broncos have a slew of linebackers on injured reserve, so Young should get plenty of chances to do his part to help the Broncos snap out of their funk in the weeks to come.