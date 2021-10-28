Kyler Murray takes big step in Year 3, with passing numbers up across the board

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray showed plenty of promise in 2019 and 2020. But in 2021, Murray has far exceeded his previous play and established himself as one of the best passers in the NFL.

Murray is leading the league with a 73.5 percent completion rate, a major increase from his 67.2 percent completion rate last year.

And that’s not all. Murray is throwing touchdowns on 7.6 percent of his passes, up from 4.7 percent last year. He has first downs on 41 percent of his passes, up from 37 percent last year. He averages 9.0 yards per pass this year, up from 7.1 percent last year. He averages 286 yards per game this year, up from 248 yards per game last year.

With the 7-0 Cardinals the only undefeated team in the NFL, Murray is one of the favorites to win the league’s Most Valuable Player award. He’s earning that status.