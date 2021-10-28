Kyler Murray’s INT leads to Randall Cobb’s TD catch, 17-7 Packers lead

Getty Images

Rondale Moore is having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day. The Cardinals thus are doing the same.

The rookie, who muffed a punt that led to a 21-yard field goal for the Packers in the first half, had a pass — albeit a high and hot throw — bounce off his hands. Henry Black picked it off at the Arizona 14 where offensive lineman Justin Pugh tackled him.

The Cardinals defense nearly bailed out Moore again.

But on fourth-and-three from the Arizona 7, Aaron Rodgers found Equanimeous St. Brown for a 5-yard gain. It set up Randall Cobb‘s touchdown catch on the next play.

Byron Murphy appeared to have good position on Cobb, with perhaps a chance to intercept it, and then he didn’t. Cobb caught the ball for a 2-yard touchdown.

Rodgers now is 12-of-24 for 71 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers are playing without Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, who are on the COVID-19 reserve list, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who remains on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.