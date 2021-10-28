Lions ST coordinator Dave Fipp tested positive for COVID-19

USA TODAY Sports

Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp may not be with the team for this Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Fipp held his weekly press conference with reporters on a video stream because he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is not at the team’s facility. Fipp said he has not felt sick since receiving the test results.

“I feel terrible because I feel great,” Fipp said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Fipp is testing daily in hopes of receiving two negative tests 24 hours apart and being cleared to return to work. He could be with the team on Sunday if that happens and assistant special teams coach Jett Modkins would presumably take on more responsibilities if he’s not able to return.