Mark Davis: Front-office departures were due to “accounting irregularities”

Getty Images

The Raiders hadn’t said much about the rapid-fire departure of multiple members of the front office, including former team president Marc Badain. On Wednesday, owner Mark Davis addressed the issue.

Via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, Davis explained that the resignations flowed from “accounting irregularities.” Davis added that Badain’s abrupt departure in July “might be fairly characterized” as forced.

“I think it’s pretty much clear now, or I don’t know if it is clear now, but it was pretty much accounting irregularities,” Davis said, via Tafur. “That’s why the CFO left, the controller left and the president left, that’s what it was.”

Davis disputed the idea that the accounting problems resulted in major tax bill.

“I will say it wasn’t not paying enough taxes — we overpaid our taxes, that’s one of the good things about it,” Davis said.

Whatever happened, it was enough to make people accountable with their jobs.