Packers activate Dominique Dafney from IR, call up Ben Braden from practice squad

The Packers announced a handful of additions to their active roster ahead of Thursday night’s game in Arizona, including a couple of moves involving wideouts that were previously reported.

Malik Taylor is off the COVID-19 reserve list and Juwann Winfree has been elevated as a COVID-19 replacement. Davante Adams and Allen Lazard will both miss the game because they are on the COVID-19 reserve list.

In addition to those moves, tight end Dominique Dafney has been activated from injured reserve and guard Ben Braden has been elevated from the practice squad.

Dafney played in the first two games of the regular season before going out with a hip injury. Braden has played 21 special teams snaps on two other elevations to the gameday roster.