Packers answer with Aaron Jones’ 2-yard touchdown run

Getty Images

Cardinals edge rusher Chandler Jones imitated Aaron Rodgers‘ belt celebration after a batted pass. The Packers quarterback appeared to say something to Jones in response.

Six plays later, the Packers were in the end zone.

A.J. Dillon‘s second effort picked up a first down on fourth-and-one from the Arizona 13. He initially was stopped short of the line to gain by Jordan Hicks.

The Packers had a third-and-one from the Arizona 2-yard line when Aaron Jones trucked Isaiah Simmons, dragging the linebacker into the end zone. It was close as to whether the ball crossed the goal line, but replay didn’t see enough to overturn it.

The teams are tied 7-7 with 12:54 remaining in the second quarter.

Dillon has six carries for 37 yards, and Jones four for 14 yards and the score.

The Cardinals saw linebacker Zaven Collins leave the game on the Packers’ 14-play, 75-yard scoring drive that bled 8:23 off the clock. He landed on his right shoulder and is questionable to return.