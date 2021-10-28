Packers are not expected to activate Marquez Valdes-Scantling for Thursday’s game

Getty Images

Though the Packers weren’t going to have Davante Adams and Allen Lazard for Thursday night’s game against Arizona, there was some hope that Green Bay’s offense could get Marquez Valdes-Scantling back from his hamstring injury.

Now it doesn’t look like that’s going to be the case.

According to multiple reports, the Packers are not expected to activate Valdes-Scantling off injured reserve to face the Cardinals.

Valdes-Scantling has been on IR since early October after suffering a hamstring injury in Green Bay’s Week Three victory over San Francisco. He had six receptions for 76 yards with a touchdown in the first three games of the season.

The team is without Adams due to a positive COVID-19 test. Adams, who is vaccinated, did not have two negative tests. Lazard is unvaccinated had to go on the COVID-19 list for a five-day period for being a close contact, eliminating his availability for Thursday’s game.

With Adams, Lazard, and Valdes-Scantling all out, the Packers will have to rely on Randall Cobb, Equanimeous St. Brown, and Amari Rodgers at receiver.

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo also reports the team is elevating receiver Juwann Winfree for Thursday’s game to give the club some depth. Winfree played two offensive snaps in Green Bay’s win over Chicago in Week Six.