Packers lead Cardinals 10-7 at halftime

The Cardinals got 55 yards on one play — a pass from Kyler Murray to DeAndre Hopkins. On its other 16 plays in the first half, Arizona gained only 43 yards.

The Cardinals had one touchdown and three punts on four drives in the first half and trail 10-7 at halftime.

The Packers have 157 yards, including 93 rushing. A.J. Dillon has 11 carries for 59 yards and Aaron Jones eight for 23 yards and a touchdown.

Aaron Rodgers, who is missing three of his best receivers, including Davante Adams, is only 10-of-21 for 64 yards.

The Packers took the lead when Cardinals returner Rondale Moore muffed a punt at his own 3-yard line. The Cardinals defense, though, kept Green Bay out of the end zone. Mason Crosby kicked a 21-yard field goal.

Hopkins has not played since his catch, aggravating his hamstring. He is questionable to return.

Murray is 4-of-8 for 73 yards.