Patrick Mahomes: I told my teammates I have to be better

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told his teammates that he has a simple solution for what’s been ailing the team’s offense.

Mahomes said Thursday that he’s “said something to them that I’ve got to be better” and shared some of the areas where he believes he needs to improve in order for the team to get back on track offensively.

“It’s just stuff that I’ve always got to work on, and I kind of lose sometimes during the season and have to get better with,” Mahomes said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “It’s hanging in the pocket, working on my footwork, staying on time, all that stuff like that. You see it kind of get me in certain games every single year, and it’s something I have to go back to and learn from and be better at. There were times where I maybe could have stepped and found a soft spot in the pocket where [instead] I kind of got out of there and tried to make something happen. . . . Whenever we don’t get going as an offense, it’s usually because I’m doing little things like that.”

Mahomes has thrown at least one interception in his last six games, which is the longest streak of his career and one that the Chiefs would be happy to see come to an end against the Giants on Monday night.