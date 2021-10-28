Rams add Jalen Ramsey to the practice report with an illness

Getty Images

The Rams added cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the practice report Thursday. He was out sick.

Ramsey has played almost every snap this season, making 41 tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups. He had a key fourth quarter interception in Sunday’s victory over the Lions.

The Rams had five other starters miss practice for the second consecutive day.

Offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (knee), nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (pec), outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (ribs), cornerback Robert Rochell (knee) and safety Jordan Fuller (knee).

Whitworth, 39, has missed only 16 games in his 16-year career, but seven of those came last season. Whitworth tore an MCL and damaged his PCL in Week 9 but returned for the postseason.