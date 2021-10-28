Report: Chiefs made Steelers a trade offer for Melvin Ingram

Getty Images

The Chiefs need to bolster their defense. Steelers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram wants to go to a team that will give him more playing time. But that doesn’t necessarily mean a deal is coming.

The Chiefs made the Steelers an offer for Ingram but the Steelers would prefer not to trade him to another AFC team, according to Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network.

Ingram would like to be traded to a team that will play him more, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Ingram’s playing time declined to a season-low 26 percent of the Steelers’ defensive snaps in their last game, Week Six against the Seahawks. He hasn’t worked out the way the Steelers thought he would when he signed a one-year, $4 million contract.

But that doesn’t mean the Steelers are going to give him away, especially to a team they could be competing with in the AFC wild card race.