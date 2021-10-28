Report: J.J. Watt tore bicep, labrum, and rotator cuff

Posted by Josh Alper on October 28, 2021, 1:40 PM EDT
Houston Texans v Arizona Cardinals
Word came on Wednesday night that Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt will have shoulder surgery that is likely to end his season and details about the extent of his injury were reported on Thursday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Watt tore his bicep, labrum, and rotator cuff in last Sunday’s win over the Texans. Watt also reportedly dislocated his shoulder.

That certainly sounds like a set of season-ending injuries and it certainly seems to be a long shot that Watt will be back on the field before the season is out.

Watt signed a two-year deal with the Cardinals last offseason. He had 16 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and 10 quarterback hits in seven games with Arizona.

12 responses to “Report: J.J. Watt tore bicep, labrum, and rotator cuff

  1. A great player, but maybe he should consider retirement.
    He’s had a great career and earned this huge amount of money.
    It’s not worth the battering his body is taking to continue.

  2. His career will always have that blemish on it . Out of all the seasons hes played, only a handful were not finished in IR.

  3. I feel for him. He’s a natural at his position but he needs to think about his long term health at this point. Retire or take a year off and then decide. I wish him the best. He was one of the only reasons I cared about Houston’s team.

  4. Watt’s sack and forced fumble this year was a strip sack of baker mayfield…in which Baker further tore his labrum and rotator cuff. I am not calling Karma on this; Watt knelt by Baker afterward and appeared to check if he was okay and seemed concerned. Just one of those strange coincidences.

  6. His body can’t keep up. Had a couple of phenomenal years when he played, but injury ridden. Phenomenal athlete and specimen on paper. Sometimes, all that size and muscle is not the best answer to being dominant on a football field though. You take hits and constant collision so frequently, though the muscle can protect you to a degree, ligaments don’t grow like muscle does. Kind of a shame

  11. bobsacamano2 says:
    October 28, 2021 at 2:04 pm
    Watt’s sack and forced fumble this year was a strip sack of baker mayfield…in which Baker further tore his labrum and rotator cuff. I am not calling Karma on this; Watt knelt by Baker afterward and appeared to check if he was okay and seemed concerned. Just one of those strange coincidences.

    ———

    I have only read that Mayfield has a labrum tear…..nothing whatsoever about a rotator cuff

  12. “The best ability in the NFL is availability. “……………….But if you are perfectly healthy and you also stink at passrushing, what good is that?

