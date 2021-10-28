Robert Tonyan questionable for Packers with knee injury, Kingsley Keke out with concussion

Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers were already without three key receiving targets for Aaron Rodgers in Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals before tight end Robert Tonyan went down at the end of a catch late in the third quarter.

Tonyan caught a 33-yard pass from Rodgers over the middle of the field to move Green Bay to the edge of the Cardinals’ red zone. But at the end of the run as he attempted to stiff arm Deionte Thompson, Tonyan tumbled to the turf and reached for his left knee.

Tonyan was down briefly on the field before walking off the field under his own power. However, he eventually was taken into the locker room for further evaluation.

The Packers were already missing Davante Adams and Allen Lazard due to COVID-19 protocols. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is also out as he remains on the injured reserve list.

Tonyan is officially questionable to return with a knee injury.

Additionally, defensive end Kingsley Keke has been ruled out for the Packers due to a concussion.