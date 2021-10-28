Rondale Moore’s muffed punt leads to field goal for Packers and 10-7 lead

Getty Images

The Cardinals had forced a Packers punt when Dennis Gardeck made a one-on-one tackle of Aaron Jones in the flat for a 2-yard loss. But the Packers got the ball right back, picking up 46 yards in field position.

Rookie returner Rondale Moore let a punt go through his hands. Ty Summers recovered the muff at the Arizona 3-yard line.

Officials ruled Moore, who didn’t attempt to recover the punt, didn’t touch it. But Matt LaFleur won his first challenge of the year.

The ball hit off Moore’s finger.

The Packers got the ball at the Arizona 3.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis made a spectacular one-handed catch of Aaron Rodgers‘ first-down pass, but he couldn’t get his second foot down before going out of the back of the end zone. Rodgers’ second-down pass attempt to Juwann Winfree was incomplete, and Randall Cobb was held on the third-down pass but didn’t get the call on an incompletion.

The Packers, who have 68 rushing yards and 57 passing yards, didn’t attempt a run in the drive.

They had to settle for a 21-yard field goal by Mason Crosby and a 10-7 lead.