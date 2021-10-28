T.Y. Hilton will test quad at Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

Receiver T.Y. Hilton missed last week’s game against the 49ers with a quad injury, but he may be back in time for Sunday’s matchup with the Titans.

Hilton, who came off injured reserve in Week Six, told reporters he’s planning to practice on Thursday and see how the quad feels over the next couple of days.

“I feel good. I’ve got some more things to do. I’m going to go out and test it today,” Hilton said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “These next two days are big for me.”

Hilton did not practice Wednesday after he wasn’t on the field all last week.

In his 10th season with the Colts, Hilton started the year on IR due to a neck injury. He caught four passes for 80 yards in the Week Six victory over the Texans.