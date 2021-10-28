Thursday Night Football: Preston Smith, DeAndre Hopkins are active

Getty Images

The Cardinals won’t have edge rusher J.J. Watt, who needs surgery that likely ends his season after tearing his biceps, labrum and rotator cuff and dislocating his shoulder. But they will have receiver DeAndre Hopkins for Thursday Night Football.

Hopkins was questionable with a hamstring injury after he missed practice all week.

He has 33 receptions for 420 yards with seven touchdowns this season for the undefeated Cardinals.

Tight end Darrell Daniels (hamstring) also will play after being listed as questionable.

Besides Watt, the Cardinals’ other inactives are quarterback Chris Streveler, receiver Andy Isabella, running back Eno Benjamin, center Max Garcia (Achilles) and defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (calf).

The Cardinals will start third-string center Sean Harlow.

The Packers are missing several key players, but they will have edge rusher Preston Smith. Smith didn’t play last week with an oblique injury and was listed as questionable for tonight’s game.

Green Bay won’t have cornerback Kevin King (shoulder/back).

The Packers’ other inactives are linebacker Jaylon Smith, safety Vernon Scott, linebacker La’Darius Hamilton, offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (back) and defensive lineman Jack Heflin. Receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard will miss the game on the COVID-19 reserve list.