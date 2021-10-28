Trevor Lawrence: If we prepare, play together for all four quarters, we can beat whoever

Getty Images

The Jaguars beat the Dolphins in London back in Week Six, getting their first win on the season.

It was an important victory, particularly heading into the bye. Now gearing up for a trip to Seattle to take on the Seahawks, quarterback Trevor Lawrence said the win helped solidify the progress the Jaguars felt they were making.

“I think I said it the first time we met when I came back [from London] was, we’ve always had the confidence of we know we’re a good team, we know what we’re capable of,” Lawrence said in his Wednesday press conference. “But eventually, you have to put that into action. You have to go win a game and it took us five games to do that. But now we know, if we prepare, if we play together, play a full four quarters, we can beat whoever and that just made that a fact.

“Before that, it was like, well, we haven’t won any games so far and we still had confidence. But at some point, you have to win, and we did that. I think that just adds to our confidence at this point and [we] feel great about it.”

Lawrence has completed 60 percent of his passes for 1,465 yards with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions so far as a rookie.

Playing the Seahawks in Seattle has long been a challenge for opposing teams, but Lawrence is embracing what he anticipates will be a raucous environment.

“I’ve heard it’s a great place to play. I’ve played in a lot of really loud stadiums, but we’re ready for whatever,” Lawrence said. “I think when you’re getting ready to play a road game, you’re always ready for the max level of noise, so you do everything you can to prepare. Then if you get there and it’s not as loud as you think, that’s easy to adjust that way. But if you didn’t prepare for a loud game and then you can’t communicate, it’s really hard to, last minute, get all of that in order.

“We’re going to prepare like we’re not going to be able to hear anything and then going from there. If we can, we’ll adjust as the game goes, but we’re definitely preparing for a loud atmosphere.”