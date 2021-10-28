Vikings place Ben Ellefson on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Vikings will be down a tight end for at least three weeks.

Minnesota announced on Thursday afternoon that the club has placed Ben Ellefson on injured reserve.

Ellefson appeared on Minnesota’s Wednesday injury report as a limited participant with knee and foot ailments. Per Eric Smith of the team’s website, Ellefson limped inside early from the Vikings’ Wednesday practice.

Minnesota claimed Ellefson off waivers at the beginning of the regular season after the tight end didn’t make Jacksonville’s 53-man roster. Ellefson appeared in four games for Minnesota, playing as a blocking tight end and receiving some special teams snaps. He has not received a target.

Minnesota currently has Tyler Conklin and Chris Herndon on its 53-man roster, with Luke Stocker, Brandon Dillon, and Zach Davidson on the practice squad. Stocker was elevated to the active roster for Minnesota’s Week Six victory over the Panthers and played 10 snaps.