Von Miller out of practice again on Thursday

Getty Images

Broncos linebacker Von Miller downplayed the severity of his ankle injury after last Thursday’s loss to the Browns, but it has turned out to be a bigger issue than he thought.

Miller is out of practice again on Thursday because of the injury. Head coach Vic Fangio said that Miller has had a “hard time pushing off of” the ankle and that the problem has “alleviated some” in the last few days.

It hasn’t alleviated enough for Miller to practice, but Fangio didn’t make it sound like that was necessary in order for Miller to play against Washington.

“We still have Friday’s practice too,” Fangio said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “Von’s a veteran player so we feel a little bit more comfortable playing him with limited practice. We’ll see how it goes. It’s more coming down to him physically.”

Miller missed all of last season with an ankle injury, but has not missed a game yet this season.