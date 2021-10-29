Aaron Rodgers: We know how to deal with adversity

Getty Images

When Packers wide receiver Davante Adams first went on the COVID-19 reserve list this week, quarterback Aaron Rodgers noted that the team had found a way to win without him in the past.

The Packers were 6-0 without Adams the last two seasons and they moved to 1-0 without him this season with Thursday night’s 24-21 win over the Cardinals. Wide receiver Allen Lazard was also out because of COVID protocols and the team was missing other key players, but safety Adrian Amos said the team “came here expecting to win” and Rodgers circled back to the team’s ability to win under adverse circumstances.

“I was texting with some friends today and I said, ‘I love when the odds are stacked against us,'” Rodgers said, via the team’s website. “I feel like it takes all the pressure off. And we just kind of relaxed and played really loose. With the guys that we’ve got leading us, we know how to deal with adversity. And we’ve been in pressure situations before and we know how to handle those situation the right way.”

If all goes well, the Packers will have both receivers back when they try to move to 8-1 in their Week Nine trip to Kansas City.